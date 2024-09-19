A poster was displayed in a frame at The Railway Inn in the band’s hometown of Crawley, where the band first performed in 1978.

In the frame, the poster displayed the name of their new album ‘‘Songs Of A Lost World’.

The album, their first in 16 years, will arrive on November 1.

The Cure’s most recent album, 4:13 Dream, was released in 2008.

Guitarist, lead vocalist, and songwriter Robert Smith was born in Blackpool was born in Blackpool but moved to Crawley when he was six.

The band’s founding members were school friends at Notre Dame Middle School in Crawley, having first performed together at an end-of-year show in 1973.

In 2019, The Cure band members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

1 . The Cure announce new album at Sussex pub where they played their first gig The Cure announce new album at Sussex pub where they played their first gig Photo: Eddie Mitchell

