The Da Vinci Code hits the stage for the first time - Brighton dates

The Da Vinci Code

It will feature Nigel Harman as Robert Langdon, Danny John-Jules as Sir Leigh Teabing, Hannah Rose Caton as Sophie Neveu and Joshua Lacy as Silas.

The production is directed by Luke Sheppard, who also directed the award-winning West End musical & Juliet.

The cast also includes: Basienka Blake (Vernet), Alasdair Buchan (Remy) Alpha Kargbo (Fache), Leigh Lothian (Collet), Andrew Lewis (Saunière) and Debra Michaels (Sister Sandrine/Marie).

Have you read: Chichester Festival Theatre unveils 60th-anniversary 2022 summer seasonProducer Simon Friend said: “We have a truly stellar cast and creative team bringing The Da Vinci Code to life on stage for the first time, and with Dan Brown’s full endorsement of the show and the talented director Luke Sheppard at the helm, we’re confident that we’ll please devoted fans as well as newcomers to this magnificent story.

“Dan Brown’s epic thriller has been read by millions worldwide and seen by millions worldwide on the big screen

“And we are all looking forward to taking our brand-new stage version to audiences all over the UK.”

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022Dan Brown said: “I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story.

“The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show.”

Nigel Harman played Dennis Rickman in EastEnders from 2003-5. His other TV work includes Downton Abbey, Miss Marple – The Mirror Crack’d, Hotel Babylon, Lark Rise to Candleford and City of Vice. His theatre credits include Glengarry Glen Ross, I Can’t Sing at the Palladium, Shrek – The Musical at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane (for which he won an Olivier Award) and Three Days of Rain co-starring with James McAvoy.

Danny John-Jules is probably best known for his role as Cat in Red Dwarf and has appeared in every episode of the 13 series. He also made the character of Dwayne Myers in BBC’s hit series, Death in Paradise, his own.

Hannah Rose Caton makes her UK theatre debut in The Da Vinci Code.

Hannah is based both in London and New York and is a recent graduate of The Juilliard School’s Drama Division. Her theatre credits (off Broadway and in theatres across the US) include: Mrs. Christie at Vermont Theatre Festival, An Octoroon for Chautauqua Theatre Company and Hay Fever for West Fulton Theatre.

In the play, the curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes.

Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu, attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history.

In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

Director Luke Sheppard said: “Cracking The Da Vinci Code open for the stage reveals an epic thriller steeped in theatrical potential, rich in suspense and surprising at every turn.

“Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel’s brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery.”