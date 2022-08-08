The Dandy Warhols play Worthing’s Assembly Hall

The Dandy Warhols

Spokesman Thom Milner-Smith said: “In 1994 The Dandy Warhols were formed in Portland, Oregon, in the shadow of the twilight years of the grunge scene. With Brit-pop reigning supreme on the other side of the pond, and influences ranging from 1960s garage rock to 80s-90s shoegaze, The Dandy Warhols began a career that would see them release nine studio albums, two compilation albums and 27 singles over a 25-year period.

“Since their inception, The Dandy Warhols have sailed through and past shifting musical climates by keeping their art unfiltered and presenting thoughts unmired by censorship.

“The band – Courtney Taylor-Taylor (vocals, guitar), Zia McCabe (keyboards), Peter Holmström (guitar), and Brent DeBoer (drums) – have gone on world tours, had hit singles, and even taken to the stage during the Greek riots. They've weathered shifts from vinyl and tape to CD, CD to digital and back to vinyl again. They moved from paper fliers to social media, toiled with major labels, and throughout it all have remained a pure unit.

“The band’s live presence – frequently filled with nudity early in their career – was enough that at their first gig in 1994 they were approached by the independent record label Tim/Kerr who offered to pay for the recording of an album.

"The result was their debut, 1995’s Dandys Rule OK, an album that impressed major label Capitol Records enough to sign the band.

“The band’s difficult second album, …The Dandy Warhols Come Down, was released in 1997 and spawned three Top 40 singles including Not If You Were the Last Junkie on Earth (more commonly known as Heroin is so Passé). But it was with the release of 2000’s Thirteen Tales From Urban Bohemia that the band hit the public consciousness with full force.

"The mega hit Bohemian Like You landed in the cultural sphere like a freight train and has yet to leave it.

“Touring the world, the band built on their popularity to gain international acclaim. Their performance at the Glastonbury Festival in 2000 so inspired David Bowie that he not only curated them to perform at Meltdown 2002 but came out to duet with them on The Velvet Underground’s White Light/White Heat as part of the encore on July 29.

“Not content to sit back on their laurels, the band released Welcome to the Monkey House in 2003 featuring their next zeitgeist catching single We Used To Be Friends which became the theme song for the cult TV series Veronica Mars.