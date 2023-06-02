The Eight Mountains among the New Park films in Chichester

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is the celebrated adaptation of Judy Blume’s coming-of-age drama. 11-year-old Margaret is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. A wonderfully charming, warm, tender, pitch-perfec t film. In The Blue Caftan a middle-aged tailor Halim and his wife Mina find their relationship turned upside down by the arrival of a handsome new apprentice. Slowly Mina realises how much her husband is moved by the presence of the young man. The film, only the second feature that Maryam Touzani has directed, is a stunning portrayal of marital sacrifice and devotion. Liam Neeson is the eponymous weary detective in Marlowe who is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress (Diane Kruger). The disappearance is the first twist in a series of bewildering events. Director Neil Jordan really knows his way around the genre. Plan 75 is a government plan to encourage the elderly to terminate their lives to relieve economic stress. A social satire that explores our relationship with death and what it means to live.