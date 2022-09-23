The Forgiven is among this week’s New Park films in Chichester

Crimes Of The Future

Another festival hit was It Snows in Benidorm with Timothy Spall as a man who has worked all his life at a Manchester bank. When he is awarded an early retirement, he decides to visit his brother in Benidorm only to discover that he's disappeared.

David Cronenberg returns with Crimes of the Future and revisits his body horror roots of Videodrome and The Fly. Human evolution is the theme as we are thrown into a grim and very grimy future where pain has almost vanished. Performance artist Saul Tensor (Viggo Mortensen) keeps growing new mutant organs and getting them surgically removed on stage by his assistant (Léa Seydoux).

Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle tells the remarkable story of the Japanese soldier posted to the Philippines in the Second World War, who refused to surrender until 1974. a moving and multifaceted film about one man’s quixotic attempt at leading a meaningful life.

Fritz Lang’s M is a classic psychological thriller with Peter Lorre in perhaps his finest performance. In this classic German thriller, Hans Beckert (Peter Lorre), a serial killer who preys on children, becomes the focus of a massive Berlin police manhunt.