The Garden Show at Stansted Park

Spokeswoman Emily Clay said: “29 years ago the first garden show at Stansted Park in Hampshire was created as a forum for the smaller family-run businesses and to showcase the work of talented artisans particularly those who couldn’t afford the larger, more commercial shows. Gardening was visibly becoming more fashionable and accessible as people realised that you didn’t have to be that knowledgeable to make your garden look great and there was a thirst for good design, plants and garden products. The first show consisted of about 30 enthusiastic stands and an art exhibition. The show has grown and expanded since then and turned into the perfect place to find all you need to make your garden grow and refresh your home and yourselves. The Garden Show has become a moveable feast and has been held at various locations in the south and will continue to thrive as it travels its own unique garden path at other venues.

“It’s a great opportunity to explore what’s on the doorstep; source new talent, designers and artisans. Browse affordable and handpicked companies showcasing the latest specialist plants, garden and home accessories, art, design, sculpture, fashion, gifts and then treat your taste buds to tempting foods and wines.

“Pick up top tips from horticultural experts to solve those frustrating problems - as ever the specialist plantspeople will bring their knowledge and brilliant advice On Saturday the show is joined by Ian Bedford, entomologist, with The Pest Clinic to help solve any bug issues in as friendly a way as possible. Ben Cross from Crosslands Flower Nursery will also be back on the Sunday to extol, in his usual energetic way, on the British Cut Flower Industry.

“The show’s chosen charity is CancerWise (www.cancerwise.org.uk) which is aspiring to be an enabling, compassionate community for people with cancer and those who care for them, based in Chichester and offering support and information to anyone who is concerned about cancer. Through counselling, complementary therapies or emotional care, they provide support to the mind, body, spirit and emotional health of people through and beyond cancer. They will be holding a giant tombola, prizes donated by the Garden Show exhibitors, along with some fete fun guessing games. Ray Hunt, with his unique flamboyant flair, has created his annual whacky garden in support of CancerWise.

“It’s not all about gardening with ongoing demonstrations including willow weaving, forging along with traditional chairs, broom, trug and fence making plus The Studio Shop artisans demonstrating and sharing their expertise on jewellery design, water colour painting, photography, weaving, felt making, woodwork and pottery along with so much more. Plus the opportunity to join in one of the blacksmith workshops!

“There is plenty to engage your children & indeed the whole family: watch children play in the beautiful parklands, ride on the toddler fun fair with Carousel Amusements, watch Huxley Birds of Prey soar through the skies, learn circus skills with Crazee Hazee and enjoy the daily Punch & Judy shows.”