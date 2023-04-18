The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Sussex in action

Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Sussex

As spokesman Laurence Leng said: “Since Covid and our move to a new home at the Adastra Hall in Hassocks, the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Sussex has been going from strength to strength. Over the last year, the Society has engaged a number of professional performers who have a background in Gilbert & Sullivan such as Bruce Graham and Jane Metcalfe (former D’Oyly Carte Opera members) and Mae Heydorn (The National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company).

“In addition to the professional singers, we fortunately have a good relationship with the Godalming Operatic Society (GOS) who perform fully staged productions in February and then come to us in April with a concert version – and that is our next attraction which takes place on Sunday, April 23 at 2.45pm at the Adastra Hall, Hassocks (BN6 8QH). It will feature GOS with their offering of The Pirates of Penzance.

“We have an exciting programme of events planned for the rest of 2023. On September 10 we will be entertained by Richard Woodall and Rebecca Hughes and to round off the year (November 26), we are pleased to welcome back one of our vice president Barry Clark, again a former D’Oyly Carte member, to give us one of his Christmas-themed concerts. We are now starting to formulate our plan of concerts for 2024.

“This very friendly Society is always eager to welcome new members, be they putting their toes in the water for the first time or those who are existing G&S fans who first came to The Savoy Operas during their schooldays. We hold four concerts a year along with an annual get together involving food!

“Currently our membership rates are £20 per year per person or £30 per year for a couple. Membership includes the Society’s three magazines per year, discounts on admission fees for our concerts and regular newsletters letting you know what is happening locally in the world of Gilbert & Sullivan.”

