The Gus Brass Band comes to Crawley
The GUS Band originally known as the Munn and Felton Works Band, was formed by Fred Felton in 1933 in Kettering.
Since then, the band has gone on to establish itself as one of the leading bands, with a string of titles to its name and regular appearances at the National Brass Band Championships in the Royal Albert Hall.
In 2023 the band celebrated its 90th anniversary and did so in style by winning the Midland Regional Championships for a record 28th time, making them the most successful brass band ever in the Midlands.
The world-famous brass band will be returning to the Hawth this February.
Tickets priced £24 are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).