The King’s Singers join Horsham Music Circle's spring line-up

The autumn saw a packed church for Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Plinio Fernandes, the elegance and virtuosity of the Musique de Chambre baroque evening and the inspired innovations from improvising pianist Harry the Piano.

Kings Singers (pic by Frances Marshall)

Horsham Music Circle's 82nd season now looks forward to the spring series 2024. A discount rate for those attending all three concerts is available from HMC. Advance booking by phone 01403 252602 (answer machine) or email [email protected]. Online bookings at wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. Tickets also on the door. Website www.horsham-music-circle.org.uk

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The series opens on January 27 at St Mary’s Church, with another big name in the music world – The King’s Singers – proven to be one of the most successful vocal sextets on the planet. Their appearance at the start of a new year promises to be one of our highlights. The King's Singers have represented the gold standard in a cappella singing on the world's greatest stages for over fifty years. Renowned for their unrivalled technique, versatility and skill in performance and for their consummate musicianship, they are known and loved around the world and appear regularly in major cities, festivals and venues across Europe, North America, Asia and Australasia. They have created a special programme Long Live the King celebrating the wealth of music associated with royal occasions and also including audience favourites from the King’s Singers’ treasure trove of jazz, folk and spiritual arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the Causeway Barn on March 16, Portuguese flautist Frederico Paixão gives a recital with pianist Mark Rogers. Both come as award- winning young artists sponsored by The Countess of Munster Musical Trust. Frederico enjoys a varied career of solo recitals, concertos, chamber music and orchestral playing. From 2013 he studied at The Purcell School and then won a full scholarship to study at the Royal Academy of Music where he won the Flute, Piccolo, and RAM Club Prizes. Mark is an American pianist specialis ing in vocal and chamber music. He completed his undergraduate studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2021 winning several awards. He was also a scholar at the Royal Academy of Music where he studied for a Masters in Piano Accompaniment. They play Sonatas by Bach, Poulenc and York Bowen with works by Tailleferre, Boulanger and Vaughan Williams.