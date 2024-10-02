The longest running tour in the world? That'll Be The Day rockin' n rollin' on its Autumn tour!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The smash-hit classic show That’ll Be The Day will return to dazzle audiences across the UK this Autumn, completing its astounding 39th year on the road, coming to Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on 4th October. With the show’s dynamic duo Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson, there is no stopping this thrilling rock ‘n’ roll show as it continues to play to sold-out audiences across the country.

From Elvis to the Stones, the Beatles to Tina Turner, That’ll Be The Day presents an electric line up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll and pop classics from the ‘50s through to the ‘80s. Packed full of over 60 nostalgic hits and mind-blowing musical accompaniment from the multi-talented band, the show promises all the hits you know and love, plus some timeless treasures you may have forgotten. In addition to the music, That’ll Be The Day delves into the cultural soul of the past, journeying audiences through the time’s most iconic comedy sketches, adverts, and more, for an evening just short of time travel itself!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created in 1986, the show has built an excellent rapport with UK audiences, who continuously return for the five-star entertainment, unbelievable musical talent, and the pure nostalgia. That’ll Be The Day has been touring solidly for almost four decades, performing to over five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly. As the show approaches its 40th anniversary, the company is looking forward to bringing this new, refreshed edition on the road, returning to many familiar venues as well as some exciting new areas.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day comments, Join us this autumn as we embark on our 39th tour, and experience an unforgettable night of rock ‘n’ roll and pop nostalgia from myself and the wonderful team. We’ve got something for everyone, from fan favourite classics to exciting new additions, and we’re thrilled to be going to so many incredible theatres around the UK. See you there

That'll Be The Day

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ If you see one show this year, see this one – Daily Mail

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Three hours of music and mayhem – The Express

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ The best rock ‘n’ roll show on the road – Time Out

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ – The Sun