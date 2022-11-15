The Mediaeval Baebes are heading to Horsham on their MydWynter Tour.

The Mediaeval Baebes have confirmed a Horsham date on their MydWynter Tour.

Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “Weaving their story-telling magic and exalting the true spirit of Christmas with hauntingly joyous music, the Mediaeval Baebes have announced they are performing at St Mary’s Church in Horsham on December 20.

“Evoking thoughts of the winter festival and its pre-Christian origins, the Mediaeval Baebes will be performing Christmas carol classics, traditional folksongs and showcasing arrangements from their new MydWynter Album. This spirited show of beguiling choral music will also include innovative settings of ancient and romantic poetry, along with captivating storytelling that uncovers the origins and folklore behind the lyrics. Accompanied by a dazzling array of exotic and period instruments, this unique take on early music, traditional culture and the magic of folklore brings a unique opportunity to be uplifted and enchanted in the stunning and graceful medieval church.”

Heather added: “The Mediaeval Baebes are one of the most successful female-led early-music and folk ensembles in Europe. They have won an Ivor Novello Award for their performance on the BBC serialisation The Virgin Queen and have received two Emmy nominations, in addition to a Royal Television Society award alongside composer Martin Phipps for their soundtrack to ITV’s hit period drama, Victoria.

“MydWynter is the 11th studio album and due for release on November 25, with many of the tracks being performed live for the very first time in this Christmas celebration. Come join the Mediaeval Baebes and be immersed in glorious merriment. Tickets are now available from www.mediaevalbaebes.com at a cost of £26.50 each and £11.50 for a child.”

Heather added: “The Mediaeval Baebes exquisite storybook opened its pages in 1996 when a group of friends broke into a North London cemetery and sang together, clad in flowing white gowns and crowns of ivy. The unique, classical chart topping choir Mediaeval Baebes was conceptualised and formed in 1996 by musical director, composer and producer Katharine Blake. Throughout their many incarnations, the Mediaeval Baebes’ haunting classical vocals have led them to tour the world, including UK, United States, Canada, Asia and Europe, in venues ranging from castles and caves to cathedrals and Glastonbury. They have toured with Jools Holland and played at the Royal Albert Hall, Carnglaze Caverns in Cornwall, Jersey Opera House, Tewkesbury Abbey, supported Michael Flatley in Hyde Park, and performed at the legendary Lilith Fayre. They were also invited by enthusiast Iggy Pop to perform on his Radio 6 Christmas Day special.

“Katharine Blake is known for her unique choral writing style, sourcing lyrics from mediaeval and romantic texts which she sets to original scores, as well as reinventing traditional and folk songs, often accompanied by the Mediaeval Baebes’ plethora of mediaeval and folk instruments.