The Milestone Big Band Concert on Saturday 16 March at Warnham Comrades Club

The band will show case a selection of music ranging from 1920's swing to contemporary jazz charts, including the music of Gordon Goodwin and Buddy Rich through to Disney classics from The Jungle Book.

The Milestone Big Band has been rehearsing and playing together for 20 years.

Whether full-time professional musicians or enthusiastic amateurs, the players all share the same passion for making brilliant music and bringing heaps of energy and professionalism to every performance.

There will a licensed bar and there is plenty of free parking available at The Warnham Comrades Club, Hollands Way, RH12 3RH. Doors open at 7.30pm with the music starting at 8.00pm.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door.