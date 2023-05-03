The Overtones confirm Guildford and Eastbourne dates

On November 14, they play Guildford’s G Live and on December 7, they play Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre. Tickets from www.theovertones.tv. The four-piece, made up of Mark Franks, Darren Everest, Jay James and Mike Crawshaw, are best known for their exquisite vocals, harmonies, perfectly-timed dance moves and distinctive style.

The Good Times tour sees The Overtones on the road in the run-up to Christmas for the first time since 2019. They will perform a mix of original hits and soul classics from the likes of The Drifters, The Temptations and Stevie Wonder amongst many others plus some festive favourites. “We’re so excited to be back on the road for our first Christmas tour in four years”, said Darren Everest. “People always tell us it’s their ‘Official start to Christmas’ and we can't wait to party with them!”

Jay James added: ​​“We’re absolutely buzzing. This is the biggest tour we’ve done in a very long time. To be back out with everyone for our traditional Christmas Party, our first in four years, after everything we’ve all been through, is going to be extra special.”

The Overtones by Joseph Sinclair