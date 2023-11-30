The Overtones joined by Tom Ball on Eastbourne stage

The Overtones herald the start of Christmas when they bring their Good Times tour to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Thursday, December 7 at 7.30pm.

The Overtones (contributed pic)

The multi-platinum selling vocal harmony group are promising a show-stopping blend of original material and feel-good classics with special guest Tom Ball. Tickets from £27. VIP meet and greet also available. Book now at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01323 412000.

A spokesman said: “Over the last 13 years, the popular group has released seven studio albums, sold out multiple tours, appeared on major TV shows and headlined many prestigious venues including the London Palladium, the Royal Albert Hall and The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

“The UK’s hottest four-piece, made up of Mark Franks, Darren Everest, Jay James and Mike Crawshaw, are best known for their exquisite vocals, pitch-perfect harmonies, effortless and perfectly-timed dance moves and their charming and distinctive style. After a four-year break, The Overtones are back on the road with their Christmas tour and heading to Eastbourne for the first time. Don’t miss your chance to hear this impressive, hilarious and charming group live.

“Joining the boys for this festive treat in Eastbourne is Sussex-born singer-songwriter and teacher Tom Bal l, Britain's Got Talent 2022 and America's Got Talent All-Stars 2023 finalist. Described by judges as one of the best singers/performers they have ever seen and attracting standing ovations wherever he performs, Tom’s Spotify, YouTube and Facebook views also combine to over 42 million. See him in Eastbourne with The Overtones ahead of the release of his debut album Curtain Call and subsequent 2024 tour. The Overtones Good Times featuring Tom Ball will be a non-stop party from start to finish featuring original hits like Gambling Man as well as classic songs by The Drifters, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and more. You’ll also enjoy some festive favourites and brand-new Overtones original tracks.”