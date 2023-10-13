The Overtones to play Eastbourne date In December

Multi-platinum selling vocal harmony group The Overtones will play at the Congress Theatre on 7th December as part of their extensive 'Good Times' UK tour.

The Overtones

The four-piece, made up of Mark Franks, Darren Everest, Jay James and Mike Crawshaw, are best known for their exquisite vocals, incredible harmonies, perfectly-timed dance moves and distinctive style.

Blending their perfect mix of originality and classic nostalgia, The Overtones feel-good, show-stopping performances have led to a decade of success in which the in-demand group has achieved five Top 10 albums, with their latest album ‘10’ also becoming the group’s very first UK Number 1 on the Official UK Independent Album Chart.

The Overtones have performed multiple sold-out tours and headlined many of the most iconic venues in the world, including The London Palladium and The Royal Albert Hall. The group has also performed at hugely prestigious events such as The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, playing to over one million people at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and, last year, performing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar before England’s victory over Senegal.

At the Good Times tour, which sees The Overtones on the road in the run up to Christmas for the first time since 2019, the boys will perform a mix of original smash-hits and soul classics from the likes of The Drifters, The Temptations and Stevie Wonder, amongst many others, plus some festive favourites.

“We’re so excited to be back on the road for our first Christmas tour in 4 years”, said Darren Everest. “People always tell us it’s their ‘Official start to Christmas’ and we can't wait to party with them!”

Jay James said, ​​“We’re absolutely buzzing, this is the biggest tour we’ve done in a very long time. To be back out with everyone for our traditional Christmas Party, our first in 4 years, after everything we’ve all been through, is going to be extra special.”

Mike Crawshaw said, “We’ll be giving it our all to give everyone the best start to the festive season! There’s lots going on in the world right now, but for your evening with us we guarantee you can leave your troubles at the door for a night of laughter, dance, singing and joy. Let the Good Times roll!”

Mark Franks added, “We can’t wait to see you all on tour this Christmas. It’s going to be one helluva party, jam packed with all your favourite classics and some surprises too. Grab your dancing shoes and let’s make it a night to remember!”

The Overtones’ special guest throughout the tour will be Tom Ball, the 25-year-old teacher who shot to fame with his stunning performances on Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent: All Stars, has announced the release of a new single ahead of the release of his debut album and UK tour dates.

Tom was described by BGT judge Amanda Holden as “one of the best singers the show had seen in 16 years”, and by fellow judge Simon Cowell as“simply sensational”.

Tom’s jaw-dropping performances, combined with his unassuming nature, quiet confidence and bubbly personality, endeared him to an army of fans and global supporters as he finished runner-up in the 2022 final.

After supporting multi-platinum recording artist Michael Ball (no relation) at a sold-out London Palladium in 2022, Tom was invited to take part in America’s Got Talent: All Stars, a show featuring talent described by Simon Cowell as “the best of the best of the best” of the acts to have appeared on the Got Talent franchises around the world

In typical fashion, Tom performed a show-stopping version of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic ‘The Sound of Silence’, earning him a standing ovation from the audience and judges - and the first ever ‘Group Golden Buzzer’ to guarantee his place in the final. The performance has since gone viral, being viewed online over 35 million times, and gained Tom huge celebrity support from the likes of James Corden and Adam Lambert