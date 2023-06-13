The Prodigy to play Brighton as they continue to honour Keith Flint's "everlasting legacy"

A spokesman said: “The seven-date run steps things up a gear and takes Liam H and Maxim back into arena-sized venues. The July 22 tour, which saw them tear up three nights at O2 Academy Brixton, was their first without their brother, the iconic Keith Flint. The way Liam H and Maxim incorporated and paid tribute to Keith’s everlasting legacy with the live show was truly powerful. It was met with great support and love of their legions of fans across the country. With a solid spring and summer run of international festival headline dates now underway, the band are looking forward to bringing the fire back to key UK cities once again. Kicking off in Glasgow on November 16 they’ll hit up Manchester, Leeds, Brighton, Cardiff and Birmingham before ending the UK leg at Alexandra Palace in London on Friday, November 24.