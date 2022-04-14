The Red Hot Chilli Pipers to play Hastings

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, from their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with the Darkness to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014. The past 15 years have seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet…ever!

“The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their ground-breaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call Bagrock. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience.“The Chillis have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel-good music which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world. They have collected together an impressive group of musicians, dancers and singers from Scotland and further afield, many holding world championship titles and all seriously good players with impressive credentials and qualifications.

“In 2014, The Chilli Pipers released a new live DVD and CD entitled Live at the Lake. In an explosive evening of entertainment captured on this live DVD and CD, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers recorded their most adventurous project to date, bringing 16 musicians and dancers across the Atlantic to perform at Milwaukee Irish Fest, the US spiritual home of the band.