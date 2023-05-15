The Regis School of Music showcases young talents

Doors open at 7pm and the concert starts at 7.30pm.
Ticket prices are £6 for members; visitors £8 and paid for on the door. If you want to book in advance, contact Louise Russell on 07985 606670 or email: [email protected]
The performers in the first half are Maria Bruma (piano) performing Fantasia on the theme of Handel arranged by I Sokolova; Matvejus Fiodorovas (piano) performing Study by H Lemoine; Karina Naktinis (piano) performing Remembrance by M Mifsud; Isaac Kurowski (piano) performing And now Let’s Handel Circus Theme by Proksh Pustilnik; Salome Vonk (violin) performing Ashokan Farewell by Jay Ungar; Sophia Carson (guitar) performing Andante Con Dolore & Allegro by J K Mertz; and Vakaris Silaikis & Sofia Carson (guitar duo) performing Unruhe Mazurka by J K Mertz
The performers in the second half are: Maria Bruma (piano) performing Island in the Sun and Feelicitous; Rachel Kurowska (piano) performing Berceuse and Large Wave; Evelina Kisliak (guitar) performing Malaguena by F Tarrega; Danyil Koverniaha (violin) performing Melody by Skoryk; Vakaris Silaikis (guitar) performing Sound of Bells by J Pernambuko; Sophia Carson & Vakaris Silaikis (guitar duo) Valse Idilico Trunco by N Blois; Patryk Lickowski (piano) performing Lento and Struttin’ at the Waldorf; and Danyil Koverniaha (violin), Michael Erskine (cello) and Patryk Lickowski (piano) performing Oblivion by A Piazzolla.