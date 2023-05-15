The Regis School of Music showcases young talents

The Regis School of Music is presenting an evening of performances by young musicians on Saturday, May 20 at The Recital Hall, The Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER.

Young talents

Doors open at 7pm and the concert starts at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices are £6 for members; visitors £8 and paid for on the door. If you want to book in advance, contact Louise Russell on 07985 606670 or email: [email protected]

The performers in the first half are Maria Bruma (piano) performing Fantasia on the theme of Handel arranged by I Sokolova; Matvejus Fiodorovas (piano) performing Study by H Lemoine; Karina Naktinis (piano) performing Remembrance by M Mifsud; Isaac Kurowski (piano) performing And now Let’s Handel Circus Theme by Proksh Pustilnik; Salome Vonk (violin) performing Ashokan Farewell by Jay Ungar; Sophia Carson (guitar) performing Andante Con Dolore & Allegro by J K Mertz; and Vakaris Silaikis & Sofia Carson (guitar duo) performing Unruhe Mazurka by J K Mertz

The performers in the second half are: Maria Bruma (piano) performing Island in the Sun and Feelicitous; Rachel Kurowska (piano) performing Berceuse and Large Wave; Evelina Kisliak (guitar) performing Malaguena by F Tarrega; Danyil Koverniaha (violin) performing Melody by Skoryk; Vakaris Silaikis (guitar) performing Sound of Bells by J Pernambuko; Sophia Carson & Vakaris Silaikis (guitar duo) Valse Idilico Trunco by N Blois; Patryk Lickowski (piano) performing Lento and Struttin’ at the Waldorf; and Danyil Koverniaha (violin), Michael Erskine (cello) and Patryk Lickowski (piano) performing Oblivion by A Piazzolla.

