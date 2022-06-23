Alex Jennings in The Southbury Child - Photo Manuel Harlan

Here is our verdict

The Southbury Child - a rare and disappointing misfire at Chichester Festival Theatre - click here for review

The Times - The Southbury Child review — our thespian prayers answered - click here for review

What'sOnStage

As the Church struggles to maintain relevance in a modern world just how far should it go to try and stay in step with the superficiality of a serially offended and opportunistically fame-grabbing and obsessed society.

Click here for review

The Guardian

The Southbury Child review – a vicar picks an odd hill to die on

Click here for review

Even-handed to a fault, Stephen Beresford’s new comedy coasts by on sub-Alan Bennett humour and the odd eye-roll at wokeness. But its hero’s stance on balloons beggars belief

Britishtheatre.com

Click here for review

The Church Times

Click here for review

Although this is by no means an easy play, Beresford’s natural humour and humanity lead us gently and pastorally through the big themes. We all need forgiveness and redemption.

The Daily Telegraph

The Southbury Child, Chichester, review: hugely cathartic, this is the play of the year so far

Click here for review

stagereview.co.uk

Click here for review