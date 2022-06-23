Here is our verdict
The Southbury Child - a rare and disappointing misfire at Chichester Festival Theatre
The Times - The Southbury Child review — our thespian prayers answered
What'sOnStage
As the Church struggles to maintain relevance in a modern world just how far should it go to try and stay in step with the superficiality of a serially offended and opportunistically fame-grabbing and obsessed society.
The Guardian
The Southbury Child review – a vicar picks an odd hill to die on
Even-handed to a fault, Stephen Beresford’s new comedy coasts by on sub-Alan Bennett humour and the odd eye-roll at wokeness. But its hero’s stance on balloons beggars belief
Britishtheatre.com
The Church Times
Although this is by no means an easy play, Beresford’s natural humour and humanity lead us gently and pastorally through the big themes. We all need forgiveness and redemption.
The Daily Telegraph
The Southbury Child, Chichester, review: hugely cathartic, this is the play of the year so far
stagereview.co.uk
It will take more than a prayer from Alex Jennings’s flawed cleric to redeem this disappointing and joyless production.