THE TAKE THAT EXPERIENCE are coming to Worthing!
Currently on a UK Tour the UK's No.1 Tribute act 'THE TAKE THAT EXPERIENCE' are stopping off in Worthing on Saturday 9th November at the magnificent Charmandean Centre.
This full electrifying concert will be set in a cabaret styled theatre atmosphere.
Be ready to sing and dance to all the classic hits that have made Take That one of the most beloved British boy bands of all time. From the likes of 'Back for Good' to 'Rule the World' and everything in between, they will deliver every chart-topping anthem that defined an era.
THE TAKE THAT EXPERIENCE' is renowned for its exceptional attention to detail, capturing the essence of their performance with precision and charisma, stunning costumes, synchronized choreography and powerful vocals. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience a night you will 'Never Forget'.
Tickets are now on sale from www.ticketsource.co.uk/react-entertainment
or via the Telephone Hotline on 0333 666 3366
Tickets start from £22.50. Early Bird Ticket Offer - enter the code 'EARLY24' to receive £2.50 off every ticket purchased.