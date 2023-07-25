The Waldstein Quartet are promising a programme of English music

“We have been together just over two years,” Daniel says. “We started playing together after the lockdowns. We were put together at Trinity. We were all students there at the time and we were put together for a competition. The chamber music coordinator needed a quartet coming out of lockdown and there just wasn't a lot of time to prepare a quartet. It takes a lot of time to get to know each other and play together but all four of us had come to Trinity with previous experience as professionals and I think that was the rationale when they put us together. We were very lucky because it worked immediately. Back then people weren't even coming into the building as much because of the lockdowns and there were still a lot of people who were studying from home. Most people had never even met before but we were just lucky that it worked. At first it was just a question of looking and seeing and responding to each other. Every one was trying to find the balance between being expressive and supporting the others and it just went very well. It was just good fortune and that doesn't happen a lot. That was our first performance at Wigmore Hall. It was a really good experience and we just decided that we would continue working together as a quartet and we built up other performances and we're still together now. You can spend so much time analysing the music that sometimes it's good to just let go and enjoy it. If all the ingredients in quartets were the same, every quartet would be the same but for our quartet we bring to it a warm temperament, to each other, to rehearsals and to the music. We come from places with warm climates and warm temperaments and I think what happens when we come together is that we get that energy and that humanity and that emotion that comes from that.”