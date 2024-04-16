The Wealden Trio return to perform two major works
The concert will take place in the magnificent 14th century church of St. Andrew at Alfriston, ‘the Cathedral of the Downs’, on April 27 at 7.30pm.
Three Sussex musicians come together to form The Wealden Trio, pianist William Hancox, violinist Jonathan Truscott and cellist Rachel Firmager.
Schubert’s B flat piano trio is a large-scale work in four movements completed in the last year of the composer’s life. It is one of the most enduringly popular works in the piano trio repertoire.
Ravel’s piano trio was completed as the First World War was imminent. It’s an extraordinarily colourful work which draws on the full resources of all three players.
The theme of the first movement is inspired by the Basque region, with which Ravel strongly identified, whereas the Scherzo – entitled Pantoum – references a Malaysian verse form. The trumpet calls in the last movement may be an allusion to the declaration of war in 1914.
Tickets are available on Music Box website or at the door, £12 for adults, free for under 18s: