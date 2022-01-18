"The Welsh Springsteen" plays Uckfield

Martyn Joseph

Spokesman Graham Pope said: “The Weald Hall will be set out cabaret style and for this event we do require everyone attending to bring masks and evidence of Covid-19 vaccination with them. You will not be required to wear masks once seated.

“Martyn Joseph is a legend. This is a must-see. He is not called the Welsh Springsteen for nothing. I have to confess that I only went to my first Martyn Joseph concert in November 2021 and I was spellbound!”

Tickets are on sale via:

http://www.wegottickets.com/event/520732

“Martyn is a completely unique and mind-blowing artist. Take everything you think you know about singer songwriters and rip it up. For one man and a guitar he creates a performance with a huge far-reaching sound that is energetic, compelling and passionate. Be it to two hundred people or twenty thousand, he blows the crowd away night after night.