The Who and Queen among the Eastbourne Bandstand tributes coming up

The sounds of Queen, Foo Fighters and The Who will all be recreated by leading tribute bands at three separate shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from June 2-4, while Thursday, June 8 sees the Bandstand pay tribute to Rod Stewart. In addition, two traditional bands – Beckenham Concert Band and Horsham Borough Band – will take to the stage of the seafront landmark for the traditional Sunday afternoon concert on June 4 and the popular 1812 Proms & Firework event on Wednesday, June 7.

Spokeswoman Tracey Drake said: “On Friday, June 2 Pure Queen return to the Bandstand for the ultimate Queen Tribute Show. The tribute act, one of the UK’s leading tribute bands, will take to the stage for a performance featuring some of the legendary band’s top hits with a song list that includes We Will Rock You, I Want to Break Free, Radio Gaga, Bohemian Rhapsody and many more. The band’s lead singer Mark Sanders has been captivating audiences all over the world with his breath-taking tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen and is acclaimed for recreating the very essence of the late performer’s stage charisma.

“The sounds of the Foo Fighters will delight music fans on the evening of Saturday, June 3 as tribute act Fu Fighters faithfully re-create the sound and feel of the American rock legends. Fu Fighters are an established and accomplished tribute band based in the UK and perform an incredibly authentic tribute to the Foo Fighters. Expect a packed evening of greatest hits from the iconic My Hero to Monkey Wrench, The Pretender and what is widely considered to be one of their best tracks, Everlong.

Who Are You by Richard Lofts

“The music continues into Sunday, June 4 with Who Are You, one of the UK's hottest tributes to The Who. The band recreates the unique excitement and power of one of rock’s greatest ever bands. From the early hits of the mid-60s to the rock classics of the 70s and 80s, expect tune after fantastic tune from Better You Bet through to Pinball Wizard and Won’t Get Fooled Again.

“Thursday night’s tribute show – on Thursday, June 8 – is a showcase of Rod Stewart’s greatest hits. The Rod Stewart Experience show packs all of Rod's many hits, from an outstanding career spanning five decades, into a non-stop exciting performance. The show begins with the rock and pop classics of the 60s, when he sang with the Faces, and goes on a journey through to the soul, Motown and swing of The Great American Songbook albums.”

Tribute tickets for Bandstand performances cost £11 for adults in advance (child £9) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances. 1812 Firework concert advance tickets cost £8.50 (child £6.25) and doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm performances. Traditional Sunday Afternoon concerts cost £4 (child £2.50) and doors open 2.30pm for 3pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive ten per off most ticket prices. For more information or to book, visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Visitor Services Centre or telephone 01323 410611.

