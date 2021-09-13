The Who frontman Roger Daltrey set to play Brighton and Portsmouth
The Who frontman Roger Daltrey hits the road with his Who Was I? this year, with venues including Brighton and Portsmouth.
He is promising a special evening of Who classics, rarities, solo hits and fan Q&A.
“The truth is singers need to sing,” says Roger, “use it or lose it”.
“Throughout my life I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy rock of The Who and Wilko Jonson to the Irish lilt of The Chieftains. On this tour I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises. I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow, leaving time to chat.”
“It's important to get our road crew working again. Without these guys the halls would go silent.
“It's also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become. This pandemic has brought home to me what an important part of me singing is and it's made me determined to get back onstage asap.”
The show, which will comprise of a mix of music and conversation, is built around Roger’s musical journey and encompasses nearly every style imaginable – including blues, rock, country, soul and metal.
During the evening he will dig into his back catalogue pulling from his nine solo albums, album with Wilko Johnson and even reinterpreting a few Who classics and rarities.
Tour Dates:
November 2021
Thursday 4 – Sheffield City Hall
Sunday 7 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday 9 – Manchester O2 Apollo
Thursday 11 – Nottingham RCH
Monday 15 – London The Palladium
Wednesday 17 – Brighton Centre
Friday 19 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Wednesday 24 –Glasgow Armadillo
Friday 26 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
Monday 29 – Liverpool Empire
December 2021
Wednesday 1 – Portsmouth Guildhall
Thursday 2 – Bournemouth International Centre