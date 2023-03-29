A new local radio group has been created with the aim of offering a cost-effective DAB digital radio service to local operators. West Sussex Digital are a group of individuals, businesses and charities that have come together to apply to operate the small scale DAB digital radio multiplex for South West Sussex.

The licence for this multiplex is due to be advertised by broadcast regulator OFCOM later this year. Everyone involved in West Sussex Digital lives in the proposed transmission area.

The multiplex would allow, for the first time, new terrestrial broadcasting opportunities for local, non-profit and small businesses to target the area.

West Sussex Digital are keen to hear from any individuals or groups interested in working with them. West Sussex Digital can be contacted via their website: westsussex.digital

The application consists of:

[] Chichester Hospital Radio - Chichester Hospital Radio has provided bedside entertainment to St. Richards for over 50 years and was recently recognised with a Queen’s Award for voluntary service.

[] Radio Worthing - Radio Worthing was established in 2011, with the purpose of restoring the town's unique voice to the airwaves. This Community Interest Company is led by local broadcasters and other Worthing visionaries.

[] Ash Elford - Ash lives in Chichester and runs leading DAB multiplex operator UK DAB Networks. Ash has already brought affordable DAB digital radio transmission to nearby Portsmouth along with Winchester and Basingstoke.

[] Simon Hardwick - Worthing resident Simon has enjoyed a versatile 25 year radio career spanning national stations like Atlantic 252 to Sussex-based local radio including Mercury FM, Splash FM and Juice 107.2. Simon presently manages local digital radio services Passion Radio and 80s Rhythm.

[] Steve Freegard - Steve lives in Tangmere and works as an IT Security professional. He’s been a volunteer at Chichester Hospital Radio for over 20 years and started his commercial radio experience with Spirit FM and was one of the main campaigners to keep it from being closed. Since then he has helped to set-up Spirit FM replacement, V2 Radio, and can be heard on the station at weekends.

[] Duncan Barkes - Chichester resident Duncan is a radio professional and former managing director and programme controller for the The Local Radio Company which successfully operated Chichester-based Spirit FM and many other radio stations. He’s also presented top rated radio shows on BBC and commercial radio stations locally and nationally and is a former West Sussex-wide newspaper columnist.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Digital said: “We are confident we have the right team in place to win this licence which will ultimately create more choice for local radio listeners. Our team is local, experienced and passionate with a clear aim to provide a cost-effective radio platform that will give charities, community interest companies and arts organisations access to the local DAB digital airwaves.”

See also – battle to save the independent spirit of Spirit FM in 2020 https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/spirit-fm-how-self-serving-corporate-vanity-crushed-the-only-voices-that-matter-2920874