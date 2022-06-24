This week at Chichester Cinema at New Park

Men

Persona will be accompanying Bergman Island – a rare opportunity to see the master’s classic psychological masterpiece. Famed stage stress Elisabeth suffers a moment of blankness during a performance and the next day lapses into total silence. She and a nurse recuperate by the sea.

Pickpocket, a story of crime and redemption from the French master Robert Bresson, follows Michel, a young pickpocket who spends his days working the streets, subway cars, and stations of Paris. Lancaster is the story of the iconic WW2 bomber told through the words of the last surviving crew members, re-mastered archive material and extraordinary aerial footage of the RAF’s last airworthy Lancaster. An epic and poignant story of courage, fear, friendship and the moral complexities of war.

Men is written and directed by Alex Garland, (The Beach, Ex Machina, Sunshine). Fresh from her Oscar nomination for The Lost Daughter, Jessie Buckley return s in this creepy tale of rural terror. The brilliant Rory Kinnear plays a series of menacing men. Concert film Monterey Pop was filmed on a beautiful June weekend in 1967, at the beginning of the Summer of Love. The Monterey International Pop Festival roared forward, capturing a decade’s spirit.