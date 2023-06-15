Three Friday Nights at Goodwood teams up with "world's most iconic nightclub"

Three Friday Nights have partnered with Pacha in a first for the music nights held at Goodwood Racecourse.

A spokesman said: “Pacha is the world's most iconic nightclub where heritage, music, and glamour combine. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Pacha has been the inherent pioneer of Ibiza's dance and cultural movement since 1973, where the cherries and the island of freedom go hand in hand.

“Through the new partnership, each Friday night will commence with a warmup DJ that has been chosen exclusively by Pacha. Antares got the action started at the first Three Friday Night on 9 June proving a huge hit ahead of Claptone taking to the stage. Kat X will be getting the crowd going ahead of Felix Da Housecat on Friday 16 June, and Mr Doris will play before Roger Sanchez on Friday 23 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only will more music be on offer, there is also the chance racegoers can win a stay for two at el Hotel Pacha and a VIP table at Pacha for Claptone in Ibiza, when in attendance at any of the Three Friday Nights. Entries for the competition can be made via the Goodwood Racecourse website with QR codes displayed around the site to link directly to the competition.

Most Popular

Goodwood Three Friday Nights June 2023

“Adult admission tickets start from £40, with Juniors (13-17) starting from £30. All products are expected to sell-out and can be purchased at Goodwood.com by calling 01243 755055.