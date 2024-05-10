Three local bands take to the stage at The Hawth for Live & Loud
Tickets are already selling fast as music lovers book for a night of live music with:
Mainly Madness: A group of Two Tone loving musicians that bring the Madness experience to you. Paying tribute to the great band itself as well as The Specials, Bad Manners and The Beat to name a few.
Slow Time Mondays: Striving for big riffs and catchy choruses, their songs aim to fuse Indie, new wave Mod and Ska sounds.
Recently hailed as “One of Crawley’s most exciting exports since The Cure”. The band have already played the Isle of Wight and Truck Festival, as well as picking up support slots for Glen Matlock (of the Sex Pistols), The Vapors, The Skinner Brothers, The Clause and many more.
The Gas: A local four piece acoustic driven punk band playing original songs with plenty of swagger and a lead singer who demands attention while getting your feet tapping.
Tickets priced £30 for Standing and £27 for seated in the Circle, are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).