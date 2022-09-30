Ticket to Paradise among the New Park films in Chichester

Ticket to Paradise

This screwball comedy in the spirit of 1930s classics, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, is just what we need right now. It’s good to remember that films don’t always need to aspire to be great, challenging or subversive. Sometimes aspiring to simply be good fun is enough, and that’s what Ticket to Paradise delivers in spades.

Both Sides of the Blade, Claire Denis’s latest film stars Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon and Grégoire Colin, who complete a turbulent romantic triangle in this intensely intimate examination of the rupturing force of a past love.

The definitive documentary of one of the world’s most celebrated singer-songwriters arrives this week. Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song weaves together three creative strands: the songwriter and his times; the song's dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit; and moving testimonies from major recording artists for whom Hallelujah has become a personal touchtone.

Most Popular

Other films include Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba in Three Thousand Years of Longing, folk horror She Will, The Territory and The Score. A talk on director Luis Buñuel, an extra screening of Prima Facie, The Royal Opera House’s Madam Butterfly and the National Theatre’s Jack Absolute Flies Again complete this week’s line-up.