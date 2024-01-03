TikTok star gets 1.2 million views asking people in Chichester this question
Rob Colfer (with the username @Robcolf on TikTok) has become known online for travelling to different towns and cities in the UK to ask questions to the public about where they live and what it's like there. The videos were filmed in North Street as well as East Street, near The Ivy.
In a post made at the end of December, the social media interviewer visited the City of Chichester. The video got 1.2 million views and ended up receiving over 120,000 likes overall. It also brewed a lot of discussion, with over 1,000 people commenting and 2,700 shares to other platforms.
In the video, Rob Colfer asked a local man in the street if Chichester was stuck up, which he responded to, saying: “I don’t think so, you can just say ‘hi’ to people and ‘morning, how are you’ here. You don’t know the people, but you can still say ‘hello’.
"I feel like you can go up to anyone and they’ll speak to you, they’ll be happy to tell you what they think of Chichester.”
In the video, after the man praises Chichester, the interviewer proceeds to say ‘hello, how are you’ to some of the locals, to which they ignored him or said they didn’t have the time to speak.
Another person when questioned about the idea of Chichester being ‘stuck-up’ said: “Well it is stuck up and we love it”.