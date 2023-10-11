Tina Turner tribute hits the Crawley stage

“Julie got into show business early. She was a child star of the West End Stage, starring in Annie, Sound of Music and Bugsy Malone. Julie attended the Royal Ballet School and The Urdang Academy of Ballet and Performing Arts. It was at The Urdang Academy that she was spotted by Michael Jackson’s choreographer and it was suggested she should concentrate on a singing career as he thought her voice was so outstanding. At the age of sixteen Julie landed her first record contract and had a top 20 hit in the UK dance charts with High on Music. Since then she has spent the past 25 years singing all over the world. She has been performing as Tina Turner for 19 years and has spent hours studying Tina’s moves, mannerisms, voice and dance routines. She is recognised as one of the leading Tina Turner impersonators in the world. With her incredible energy, stage presence and vocal, Julie has the ability to capture any audience, taking them on a journey through all the hits of Tina Turner’s career. Don’t miss her at The Hawth this October.”