Tina Turner tribute hits the Crawley stage
A spokesman said: “Full of hits including Private Dancer, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High and Let’s Stay Together to name but a few, this show is the ultimate night out.
“Starring Julie Nevada as Tina, with live band, backing singers and fabulous professional dancers with electrifying dance routines, it’s simply the best night out of the year!
“Julie got into show business early. She was a child star of the West End Stage, starring in Annie, Sound of Music and Bugsy Malone. Julie attended the Royal Ballet School and The Urdang Academy of Ballet and Performing Arts. It was at The Urdang Academy that she was spotted by Michael Jackson’s choreographer and it was suggested she should concentrate on a singing career as he thought her voice was so outstanding. At the age of sixteen Julie landed her first record contract and had a top 20 hit in the UK dance charts with High on Music. Since then she has spent the past 25 years singing all over the world. She has been performing as Tina Turner for 19 years and has spent hours studying Tina’s moves, mannerisms, voice and dance routines. She is recognised as one of the leading Tina Turner impersonators in the world. With her incredible energy, stage presence and vocal, Julie has the ability to capture any audience, taking them on a journey through all the hits of Tina Turner’s career. Don’t miss her at The Hawth this October.”
Tickets priced £28 are available at hawth.co.uk or by calling The Hawth box office (12 noon-4pm, Monday to Friday) on 01293 553636.
Also coming up at The Hawth is Hello Again: The Neil Diamond Songbook on Thursday, October 19 at 7.30pm.
A spokesman said: “Using evocative imagery, video and narration to enhance the magic, this acclaimed production will take you on a musical journey through Neil Diamond’s glittering 50-year career. In this exciting live show you’ll be transported from the Bang Years to the present day.”