Tina Turner tribute on East Grinstead stage

Totally Tina - Olibo Film & Photography

It features the talents of Justine Riddoch.

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “When Tina burst onto the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances – and those never-ending legs!

“Early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come. We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over propelled her to stadium-concert stardom.

“Supported by her super-talented band and dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine is the ultimate Tina, a National Tribute Awards winner since 2013. She’s got the looks, she’s got the moves, she's got the legs, but most of all, she’s got the voice. Join an army of loyal fans for a truly authentic, fun-packed musical spectacular. 12 years have passed since Totally Tina first sprang to life in the vibrant city of Liverpool, but a Lifetime Achievement Award and many other prestigious accolades along the way have earned Justine’s Totally Tina a deserved top spot in the musical tribute world.

“Justine admits she has been observing her beloved muse from the start, constantly honing her homage to the legend herself with passion and an unrivalled attention to detail to deliver the most authentic recreation of the rock and roll Queen’s live performances.