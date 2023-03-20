I’ve been lucky enough to see quite a few gigs at the Brighton Centre, but this was one of the absolute bests.

Not because I’m a massive Tom Grennan groupie – I really do like him, but I don’t know all his music in the way some die-hard fans might – but because he gave such an incredible performance.

He blasted onto the stage like a ball of energy and he didn’t stop until he and his band were taking their bows. He even walked off the stage still singing along to the closing music of Sweet Caroline, leading to the whole audience singing it as we walked out of the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had seated tickets, but that didn’t mean we couldn’t be part of the party. The Little Bit of Love singer was clearly in his element – and his enthusiasm was infectious.

Most Popular

Tom Grennan performed at the Brighton Centre on Sunday night

Even when the show had to be stopped halfway through – when a light fitting came loose after a confetti cannon was set off – he got right back into the spirit of the show the second he was allowed to restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he asked everyone to join in with clapping, arm swaying and dancing, you couldn’t help but do it.

I was up and dancing for most of the show. This did mean my choice of pleather trousers was slightly ill-advised – think Ross Gellar when he makes a talcum powder paste while trying to get a pair of leather trousers off – but the fashion discomfort was totally worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d forgotten how many good songs he’s done, or collaborated on, and he’s only released two albums so far – with a third record due out this summer.

And his voice is epic. His raspy tones in songs like Amen and You Are Not Alone are stunning. I don’t know how he keeps his voice so strong while jumping around and dancing so much.

More Sunday nights should be spent living you best life, jumping up and down in carefree abandon to feelgood tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m still on a high now, even though my dancing legs are aching. Please come back soon, Tom. I need the workout!