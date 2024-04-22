Tommy Blaize brings Strictly sparkle to The Royal Hippodrome!

Tommy Blaize has one of the most recognisable voices in the UK. As the lead singer on Strictly Come Dancing for 20 glorious years, he’s sung live each week to up to 12 million people.
By Laura SiversContributor
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 13:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And in a remarkable career spanning 50 years, he’s worked with some of the world’s most legendary artists, from Diana Ross to Queen, from The Beach Boys to Amy Winehouse, and from Stevie Wonder to Robbie Williams.

Now it’s time for the man with the golden voice to step out in his first, major, solo tour and he will be paying a visit to The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne on May 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Singing songs everyone knows and loves, and telling stories about the legends he’s worked alongside, expect a Strictly incredible evening.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are priced £28, available via www.royalhippodrome.com or by calling 01323 802020.

Related topics:Queen