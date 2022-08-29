Top Bon Jovi tribute plays Hastings

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Simon Mayhew said: “Wrong Jovi are widely considered to be the best Bon Jovi tribute band in the world by those that see them – so much so that even the former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has personally thanked the band for their hard work and unforgettable performances.

“In their many years of touring, the band have performed across the world and featured on the BBC prime-time TV show Even Better Than The Real Thing. Wrong Jovi often perform more than 100 shows per year, selling out music venues and theatres across the UK and have headlined festivals in Malta, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain as well as back home in the UK including a slot on the Electro Love stage at the 2019 and 2022 Isle Of Wight Festivals. Performing a set of Bon Jovi’s biggest songs, live favourites and rarities, the band ensure that there is something for the casual follower and even the most die-hard of Bon Jovi fans.

“Featuring Ally as Jon Bon Jovi (X Factor, The Singer Takes It All and Britains Got Talent) aka Jon Wrong Jovi on vocals, Wrong Jovi have one of the UK’s most talented front men leading the band through some of rock ‘n’ roll’s most legendary songs. Ally is backed by some of the UK's most highly respected musicians.

“Founding member Mark provides Richie Sambora's fiery guitar lines, backing vocals and even lead vocals on occasion. Jon (David Bryan) on keyboards and backing vocals, Jim (Hugh McDonald) on bass and backing vocals and Alex (Tico Torres) on drums complete the line-up.