Top line-up as Brighton Jazz Festival begins

Keyon Harrold

All concerts take place in Horatio’s Bar at the end of the pier, with sweeping views across the coast.

Spokeswoman Sarah Angleitner said: “New Generation Jazz has been supporting emerging artists on the UK Jazz scene since 2015. With help from Arts Council England and a mission to promote diversity, inclusivity and equality, they have played a pivotal role for the development of jazz across the south-east.

“In 2021 we teamed up with Pier Fest, The Love Supreme Jazz Festival and local promoter Terry Seabrook to bring you five days of world-class jazz featuring the UK’s most exciting acts to the Brighton Palace Pier.

“After the storming success of the 2021 Brighton Jazz Festival, we're utterly stoked to announce that we will be continuing our partnership with the festival in 2022.

“Keyon Harrold, Grammy award-winning US trumpet superstar, makes a rare UK stop-off on his world tour with his full band playing music from the premier league of the LA scene (Rihanna, Gregory Porter, D’Angelo).”

There will also be “some of the brightest stars of the UK jazz scene.”

Sarah added "The Brighton Jazz Festival will be returning to Brighton’s iconic Palace Pier with a line-up of top international and UK jazz artists. The four-day festival will kick off on Thursday, September 29 with Brighton’s own saxophone superstar Julian Nicholas, with special guest Imogen Ryall on vocals, exploring his rich catalogue of compositions. UK Jazz Icon Tony Kofi & NYJO present Monk at Town Hall, a classic Monk repertoire from his celebrated Town Hall concert.

“On Friday, New Generation Jazz presents the genre-blending five-piece PYJAEN, using their trademark energy to bring people together in their love for music. Also, the Ezra collective trumpet man Ife Ogunjobi will follow up his sensational Love Supreme appearance with his own take on smoking hot Afrobeat Dancefloor Jazz.

“Grammy award-winning US trumpet superstar Keyon Harrold will make a rare stop-off on his world tour on Saturday, October 1 and Gary Crosby, legendary bassist, bandleader and Tomorrow’s Warriors founding father, leads his group of young lions to explore the timeless legacy of Charles Mingus.”

Harrold grew up one of 16 children in a family that prioritised music and community across generations. His grandfather was a police officer who retired from the force to found a drum and bugle corps for local youth; both of his parents were pastors; and nearly all of his siblings sing and perform music today.

In New York, he landed his first major gig with Common, an experience which he says broadened his musical horizons beyond jazz to include funk, Afrobeat, R&B, and hip hop. Soon he was performing with stars like Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, Eminem, Maxwell, and Anthony Hamilton.

In 2009, he released his solo debut, Introducing Keyon Harrold and then won wide acclaim for his trumpet performances in Don Cheadle’s Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead.