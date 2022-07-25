Top line-up for Southdowns Music Festival

Spiers & Boden

Chairman Roger Nash is delighted with the line-up for this years Southdowns Music Festival.

“There will be a fantastic offering of free entertainment for locals and visitors to enjoy including the hugely popular Southdowns Ukulele Festival, the second scintillating Shanty Showdown, the Southdowns Dance Festival with nine colourful dance groups, the new Bognor Radio Respect Music Stage on the closed seafront, fascinating craft and market stalls, a real ale festival, music sessions, choirs, workshops, great children’s entertainments and free events at eight different venues. What’s not to like!

“The festival will be centred on the Regis Centre and Alexandra Theatre with other venues including the William Hardwicke, the Hothampton Arms, the Dog & Duck, the RAFA Club, the London Road precinct, the newly refurbished Place St Maur, Waterloo Square plus the closed-off seafront between Clarence Road and Lennox Street

“The ticketed headline concerts include the legendary Lindisfarne on Sept 24, the acclaimed Spiers & Boden on Sept 22, a double header on Sept 23 with the up-and-coming Wrest and The Leylines, and on Sept 25, the fabulous Men They Couldn’t Hang.

“For more info, go to www.southdownsfolkfest.co.uk or call/text 07751 594285.