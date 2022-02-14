Top musicals head to Eastbourne

School Of Rock (London Production)

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “March is given a boost when the glorious heat of a sun-drenched Greek island paradise is recreated with a show which promises an upbeat dose of pure happiness, Mamma Mia! (March 1-12). Making its Eastbourne debut this ABBA filled musical has thrilled audiences around the world. Now you can be transported and have the time of your life with this unforgettable musical.

“Get ready to rock with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock the Musical (April 12-16). This high-energy musical is packed with storming rock including 14 new songs from Lloyd Webber, plus all the original tracks from the movie.

“Add to this an incredibly talented group of kids playing live every night, and ladies and gentlemen, boys, and girls, you will rock! This show will blow you away and warm your heart in equal measure. The global-hit musical was a five-star smash in the West End. If you saw the film, you’ll love the musical.

“Broadway musical comedy The Addams Family heads to Eastbourne from May 10-14. If you like your musicals with a spooky touch this is the show for you. The Addams maybe creepy and kooky but they sure are entertaining. The five-star hit comes to Eastbourne for its only south coast date on the current tour. Packed with original music performed by fully live orchestra and starring Strictly’s Joanne Clifton as Morticia, this musical comedy is full of heart.

“Another smash-hit West End musical now out on tour and headed to the Congress is Bat Out of Hell (May 24-28), the award-winning hit show featuring Jim Steinman’s and the unforgettable Meat Loaf’s greatest hits.

“When the world lost the rock and roll legend Meat Loaf this January, we were reminded just how many hits this incredible entertainer gave us all. This electrifying show includes them all, all the anthems presented with the raw passion they deserve from a supremely talented cast.”