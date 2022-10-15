sdfsdf

They will appear alongside Ben Watson and Tim McArthur who have already been announced.

Amelia Lily finished third on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011, mentored by Kelly Rowland. Her debut single You Bring Me Joy was released in 2012 and reached number two on the UK singles chart. Since then, Amelia has taken the leading role in many West End musicals and tours including playing Princess Fiona in the UK Tour of Shrek: The Musical, the n arrator in Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK t our), Whatsername in the West End premiere of Green Day’s hit punk rock musical American Idiot (Arts Theatre and UK t our) And Shout! The Mod Musical (Winter Gardens Blackpool).

Amelia said: “I am delighted to be appearing as The Enchantress in the pantomime Beauty and the Beast at the White Rock this Christmas! And Christmas will soon be here, so grab your tickets quickly for what promises to be a Beauty of a panto! I’ll see you there!”

Joining Amelia on stage will be Andy Abraham. Andy comes from humble beginnings. Working as a refuse collector and bus driver before finding fame on ITV ’s X Factor in 2005 where he finished runner-up to Shayne Ward, Andy went on to release his debut album The Impossible Dream in 2006 reaching number two on the UK album chart.

This was followed by three further albums, with Andy going on represent the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Final in 2008.

Andy said: “I’ve been in a few pantos now and I just love it! I can’t wait to come along and have a real laugh. You can expect, without doubt, some big tunes old and new and a proper family festive night out”

Additional casting includes White Rock favourites Tim McArthur, Ben Watson and seasoned performers Nathan Routledge, Jenny Perry and Richard Lock.

When an arrogant Prince is cursed to live as a beast his only hope of salvation is to find love before the last petal falls from a magic rose. When pretty village girl, Beauty comes into his life, is this the chance he has been waiting for?

Venue manager Gavin Shuman said: “The White Rock is over the moon to announce the full cast for this year's spectacular family pantomime Beauty and the Beast starring X Factor finalists and stage favourites Amelia Lily and Andy Abraham, alongside returning panto legend Ben Watson and our fantastic, fabulous returning dame Tim McArthur.

" Expect all the usual festive family fun that White Rock pantomimes have become renowned for, along with stunning sets, beautiful costumes, electric dance numbers and jokes galore to make a visit to Hastings biggest and best panto a real beauty this Christmas.”