Top names for 2023 Rye Jazz & Blues Festival

Ian Bowden, the festival director, said: “This year’s festival line-up is as strong as ever with seven exceptional world-class headline afternoon and evening concerts taking place at St Mary’s church, Rye. The festival has a wonderful reputation of presenting the highest quality concerts at the church with specialist staging and lighting, creating an exceptional and intimate atmosphere.

“We have a wonderful line-up this year. Each year we continue to do all that we can to bring amazing artists to perform at the festival. We are delighted to have the immensely talented singer, songwriter, and pianist Laura Mvula opening the festival for us on Friday, August 25. Laura is performing with two grand pianos and will be accompanied by guest pianist Oli Rockberger. It is going to be such a special concert. Laura will be performing songs from her debut album Sing to The Moon which was released ten years ago in March 2013. Other headline concerts include London-based Snowboy and The Latin Section. They are Europe’s leading Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble led by percussionist Mark Cotgrove. If you are into Cuban and Latin music, then you shouldn’t miss one and I strongly recommend that you bring your dancing shoes! We also have British-Jamaican R&B Singer Ruby Turner. This show is already sold out.

“I am really excited to be bringing all the way from Nashville, Grammy award-winning American Blues and Country singer Mike Farris and from Sicily, the Jazz and Soul Baritone singer Mario Biondi. He is going to be incredible in the church. Then on the Monday, August 28 we present multi-talented jazz singer, songwriter and pianist Joe Stilgoe and closing the festival we are thrilled to have The Brand New Heavies with their unique blend of legendary acid jazz, funk and soul.”

Ian added: “There is a real mix with our line-up this year and there is something for everyone to enjoy. Three intimate shows have been added to our programme which take place at a lovely venue called the Brewery Yard Club in Rye. If you are a jazz aficionado then Will Collier’s Chet Baker project is not to be missed. Also well worth hearing are Blues singer Collette Cooper and Jazz singer Kitty LaRoar.

“There will be loads of music taking place around the town at various venues and you can chill out with friends and take in the free music at Grapevine Champagne and Jazz Bar, The Ship Inn, The Old Bell, The Look Out Hotel and at William the Conqueror pub in Rye Harbour.