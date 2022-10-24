Peter Moore by Benjamin Ealovega

He is principal trombonist of the London Symphony Orchestra and played a Trombone Concerto for the BBC Proms at the Albert Hall this year, the first trombonist to play the Proms for 17 years, performing the George Walker Trombone Concerto.

Concert organiser Roger Clayden said: “Peter Moore jumps from the BBC Proms at the Albert Hall in London to the Alexandra Theatre in Bognor Regis in one quick step for just one night, Orchestra Night 2022 on October 29.

"He is one of the finest gemstones of the London Symphony Orchestra and performed the George Walker Trombone Concerto at this year’s BBC Proms. Peter performs all over the world at the most famous concert halls.”

Roger added: “It is amazing to think that Peter is performing at my Orchestra Night this year – simply one of the greatest trombonists in the country.

"Peter will be performing three of my favourite works: Schubert's Schwanengesesang, Carl Marie Von Weber's Romance and Handel's Trombone Concerto in F minor which are not often heard."

As a soloist he has appeared with the London Symphony, BBC Symphony, BBC Philharmonic, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Ulster Orchestra, Thailand Philharmonic, Barcelona Wind Symphony and Lucerne Symphony orchestras, among many others.