Top wrestler flying into action in Worthing

Breaks, who managed a branch of one of the country's largest high-street hardware retail shops in George Street, Hove, before turning full-time professional, took the wrestling scene by storm last year when he was labelled the break-out star of 2023.

This weekend he has an important double date that includes an international clash with Portugal's "Fantastic" David Francisco in his first Worthing appearance since his epic match against the best technical wrestler in the world, Zack Sabre Jr., at the Charmandean in December.

Breaks, the reigning Premier Wrestling Federation middleweight champion, will be flying into Gatwick on Sunday to take his place in the ring against Francisco after defending another of his titles, the Rev Pro cruiserweight championship, against Robbie X the night before in Barcelona.

JORDON BREAKS in action

It's a tough ask, but Breaks will be going all out to upset the two-time Portuguese champion, who will be making his Charmandean debut.

The show, that starts at 3.30, will also include new PWF welterweight champion Cameron after he ended Barry Cooper's ten-year reign last month, "Lightning Kid" Oli Blake and tag-team bad boys the Storm Boys.