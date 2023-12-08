Delight in a torch-lit procession and “glorious merriment” in Horsham as the Mediaeval Baebes’ Christmas concert weaves story-telling magic with music, dance, carols, folk song and theatre on Monday December 18.

Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “Baring aloft their flaming torches, the Mediaeval Baebes will be observing the mediaeval tradition of The Procession. Starting from The Causeway in Horsham at 6.55pm, they will wend their way along The Causeway to St Mary’s Church before commencing a remarkable evening of festive music and entertainment.”

Tickets are available from www.mediaevalbaebes.com at a cost of £27.50 each and £12.50 for a child.

“The torch-lit procession will transport you to a magical realm of glittering ceremony and delight. Joined by their musicians playing drums, bagpipes, whistles, primitive stringed instruments and recorders, you will be welcomed to join in the glorious parade. Or choose to simply look on in awe as the spectacle unfolds before your very eyes.

“Exalting the true spirit of Christmas, inside the venue this classical chart-topping choir will showcase well-known Christmas carols and traditional folk songs, alongside tracks from their latest seasonal album MydWynter. And, with captivating storytelling uncovering the origins and folklore hidden in the lyrics, the spirited choral music will also include innovative settings of ancient and romantic poetry.

“Pageantry played an important role in mediaeval seasonal festivals. Songs, dancing, pantomimes and games were all part of the festivities; and colourful processions, merry feasts, and joyous church services were essential for celebrating these days of revelry .”