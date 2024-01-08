Travel back 500 years to when wassailing was common across Sussex

Michelham Priory (contributed pic)

There will be traditional entertainment from Blackpowder Morris, Gallyard Tudor Dancers, Pentacle Drummers and more who will transport you back 500 years to when wassailing was common across Sussex.

Tickets will not be available on the evening. Book online at https://sussexpast.co.uk/event/wassail/ Michelham Priory is off the A22 at Upper Dicker, BN27 3QS.

Jake Thorpe; from Martlet Productions, said: “In Tudor times wassailing revellers visited local orchards, sang and made a general hullabaloo – often by banging pots and pans – to awaken the trees ready for a good harvest. Join us for a magical event of dancing, drumming, fire and feasting to bless the Priory’s apple trees and wish them good health for the year ahead!

“There will be an alcohol-free family wassail in the afternoon (3pm to 5pm) followed by an evening 18-plus wassail (6pm to 9pm). Bring along a musical instrument, decorate yourself in foliage and feathers and join the torchlit procession to wake our apple trees from their slumber, scare away evil spirits and celebrate winter just like the Tudors did.”

Jake added: “We are absolutely delighted and thrilled to be bringing the Tudor Twelfth Night Wassail back to the Priory for the fourth year in a row. Old friends and new can expect an impressive fiery torchlit procession through the cloister to the orchard after a thrilling evening of drumming, food, fire, merriment and mead as well as entertainment from some fantastic border Morris sides, traditional Tudor dancers and world-famous fool Devilstick Peat! The dressing-up in greenery, lights and the bringing of bells, whistles, pots, pans and musical instruments is positively encouraged to ensure that no spirits remain bound to the boughs of the slumber-some trees come harvest time – wassail!”