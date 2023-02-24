The fictional Wilbury family of travelling musicians are reunited – in a tribute night coming up in Eastbourne.

Roy Orbison And The Traveling Wilburys Experience is at the Congress Theatre on Thursday, March 2 at 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “35 years ago, five titans of the music industry came together to create something truly unique. To celebrate this anniversary there’s a chance to experience the sound of the Traveling Wilburys live once again as the show, Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys Experience comes to Eastbourne.

“The Traveling Wilburys were an English-American super-group featuring Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty. The band formed in 1988 thanks to a happy accident. George Harrison needed a B-side to This is Love. George and co-writer Jeff Lynne of ELO had been hanging out in Bob Dylan’s studio with Tom Petty and Roy Orbison so George took the initiative and a legend began! Come and enjoy a fantastic evening of entertainment jam-packed with non-stop hits, big screen action and lots of fun. Audiences will be taken on a journey through several decades of pop celebrating the music of Jeff Lynne's ELO, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and The Beatles' George Harrison. And, of course, the collective genius that was The Traveling Wilburys.

“Although the Wilburys never toured, here is the chance to experience what it might have been like to see them live. Now in its ninth year of touring this popular show is an up-tempo feel-good celebration of classics such as Pretty Woman, Mr Blue Sky, Please Please Me, End of The Line, Handle With Care and many more.

“The Travelling Wilburys were a unique, never to be repeated, musical experiment. Five music stars, each with their own stellar status who formed a band on an equal footing, with equal importance and no egos. They were five friends who admired and respected each other, combined to make a perfect collaboration, but one which was cruelly restricted to a short period of time with the original five due to Roy Orbison’s untimely death later the same year they were created in 1988.

