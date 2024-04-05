Trio of wrestling shows heading to West Sussex in April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The high flying, Hard Hitting wrestlers of The UK's number 1 family wrestling show are going to take Sussex by storm when Kapow wrestling bring their star studded show back to The East Worthing Community Centre on April 13th, The Jeneses Arts Centre in Bognor Regis on April 19th and a much anticipated return to The Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton on April 28th.

All 3 action packed shows will feature appearances from current tag team champions Dirty South, consisting of the young wrestler of the year Archie Cole and Matty Linx plus an appearance from The man monster Twitch.

Our big Saturday night bill in Worthing on April 13th will see the team split for singles action as Archie Cole takes on Kelly Sixx who has just returned from a month tour of Japan and promises to be a real show stealer whistle Matty Linx challenged Alexander Murdock for the All Nations title.

Then on Friday April 19th The tag champs feature in the Main Event match defending the belts against former title holders Progressive Overload on another stellar bout before moving on to the huge matinee show on Sunday April 28th when Big time wrestling finally returns to The magnificent Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton.

Our first show back after several cancellations due to the huge fire next to the iconic Theatre promises to be a show that you won't forget as Dirty South defend against Superheavy weight monsters Twitch and Blitz, All Nations Champion Alexander Murdock defends against fan favourite Mjr Lee Buff and women's title action see's current title holder Abi Cartwright defend against Lila Kyle.