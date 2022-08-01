TRYPL offer Hastings jazz night

TRYPL

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Trombonist Trevor Myers, trumpet player Ryan Quigley and saxophonist Paul Booth have worked together as a horn section on many recording and gigs over the years. They realised that they’d spent many of their formative years as musicians touring with great salsa, boogaloo and merengue bands in the UK and around the world. This, combined with their shared love of the latin-jazz idiom, formed the seed of TRYPL.

“In 2020, they recorded an album at the legendary Wincraft Studios, Steve Winwood’s private recording studio in the beautiful Cotswold countryside. All three are composers and they wrote all the tracks, some weeks in advance and others, as they say, between recording, eating, sleeping and drinking. As well as working together, all three have highly successful individual careers.

“Trevor has recorded with Pat Metheny and Radiohead and performed with Alicia Keys and Beyonce. For a number of years he was a member of jazz funk bands Jamiroquai and Incognito. He is currently trombonist and arranger for Sir Tom Jones. Ryan is one of the most in-demand lead and jazz trumpet players in the UK. His recording and touring dates has included dates with Quincy Jones, Aretha Franklin, Harry Connick Jr, George Michael, Gregory Porter, Michael Bublé and Robbie Williams. As a lead and principal trumpeter he has appeared with some of the greatest classical orchestra in Europe.

“Saxophonist Paul Booth’s ability to blend into any musical surroundings has led him to be chosen to work with many different well-known artists including The Eagles, Eric Clapton, Steely Dan, Carlos Santana, Van Morrison, The Allman Brothers Band, Kylie Minogue and Barry Manilow. He has also performed with Brand New Heavies and the BBC Big Band.”