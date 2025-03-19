This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From dystopian nightmares to the roaring ‘20s - here’s eight filming locations you can visit in the UK this Spring 📺🎞🎫

With Spring in the air, now seems an ideal time to venture out into the world again.

We’ve picked eight areas in the United Kingdom worth visiting that have become synonymous in the world of TV and Film.

From Harry Potter to Bridgerton, there’s something for even the most ardent TV binge-watcher this year.

Spring is in the air - at least my hayfever is indicating - which means that as the great thawing out takes place, we’ve no real excuses to stay indoors; hayfever aside.

So for those of us who have spent the colder, winter months binge-watching television shows and films from a range of streaming services, what better time to venture into the outdoors to check out some of the filming locations that have been used by countless cinematic and small screen faves?

As Spring is in the air, why not venture out and check one of our eight picks from the world of filming and television as the thaw sets in?

We’ve picked eight different locations across the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland that have become synonymous with their respective television series and Hollywood blockbusters, from HBO classics to a brooding Gotham Knight in a celebrated superhero franchise.

We’ve also included how much it’ll cost you to enter the grounds, however those of you who have memberships to the National Trust will be pleased to know several of the options are included in your membership.

If you’ve not got a membership, check out the National Trust’s website to find out more details what else they can offer for an annual fee.

But where are we heading once we’ve found suitable, spring clothing in the next few weeks?

What famous TV series and film grounds can I visit in 2025?

Cliveden, Buckinghamshire

Cliveden in Buckinghamshire played home to several Hollywood blockbusters over the years. | Getty Images

Address: Cliveden Road, Taplow, Maidenhead, Buckinghamshire, SL1 8NS

What was filmed there?: Cinderella, Thunderbirds, Sherlock Holmes

The stunning visuals of Cinderella's Fountain of Love were brought to life using Cliveden's breath-taking gardens and woodlands. The fountain, located at the estate's drive, also served as the inspiration for the royal palace's water feature. Notably, Cliveden's gilded clock tower became the dramatic midnight clock that sets the pivotal scene of Cinderella's escape.

Castle Ward, Strangford, Northern Ireland

Castle Ward has become synonymous with the smash-hit HBO series, Game of Thrones. | Getty Images/HBO

Address: Strangford, Downpatrick, County Down, BT30 7BA

What was filmed there?: Game of Thrones

Castle Ward in Northern Ireland served as a pivotal filming location for HBO's Game of Thrones , most notably as the setting for Winterfell, the Stark family's ancestral home. The estate provided the backdrop for numerous memorable scenes, including the first season's arrival of King Robert Baratheon in Winterfell's courtyard. In season two, Castle Ward's grounds were transformed into the gardens of King's Landing, featuring in scenes such as Sansa Stark's walk with Shae.

Painshill Park, Cobham

Fans of the series Bridgerton will be familiar with the grounds around Painshill, including the Serpentine Lake and bridges. | Panshill Charity/Netflix

Address: Portsmouth Rd, Cobham KT11 1AG

What was filmed there?: Bridgerton, Black Mirror, ChuckleVision

From Regency romance to dystopian drama, Painshill Park has served as a versatile filming location. Bridgerton utilized its scenic grounds in both Season 1 and Season 3, where a Regency funfair and a dramatic hot air balloon scene were staged.

The park's diverse appeal is further demonstrated by its appearances in the children's show ChuckleVision and the Black Mirror episode "Hang the DJ."

Chatsworth House, Derbyshire

Fans of the 2005 version of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley will be familiar with the grounds of Chatsworth House. | Getty Images

Address: Chatsworth, Bakewell DE45 1PP

What was filmed there?: Pride and Prejudice, Peaky Blinders

Chatsworth House has graced the silver screen in notable productions. In the 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice , the grand stone structure served as Mr. Darcy's esteemed residence, Pemberley. It's believed that Jane Austen drew inspiration from Chatsworth House when crafting the fictional Pemberley in her novel.

Furthermore, the popular series Peaky Blinders utilized Chatsworth House in its second season. The mansion became the home of May Carleton, with several of its rooms undergoing transformations for the set. The gardens also featured prominently in a scene depicting Tommy Shelby's approach to May's residence.

Highclere Castle, Hampshire

Ardent fans of Downtown Abbey will tell you about the pilgrimages made to Highclere Castle after the huge success of the TV series and subsequent films. | Getty Images/ITV Pictures

Address: Highclere Park, Highclere, Newbury RG20 9RN

What was filmed there?: Downton Abbey

Highclere Castle and its gardens became synonymous with the beloved Edwardian-era series Downton Abbey , serving as the show's iconic setting from its 2010 debut through its 2015 finale, and continuing into the subsequent films.

The series brought significant recognition to Highclere Castle, garnering seven BAFTA nominations and two Academy Award nominations. Visitors can now explore the castle and gardens, immersing themselves in the world of the celebrated historical drama.

Hatfield House, Hertfordshire

Hatfield House became known as the filming location of Netflix's stunning streaming series, The Crown. | Hatfield House/Netflix

Address: Hatfield AL9 5HX

What was filmed there?: The Crown, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Harry Potter

With a rich history of on-screen appearances, Hatfield House continues to be a sought-after filming location. Its impressive resume includes productions such as The Crown , Bridgerton, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory , and Harry Potter .

Notably, in 2023, the gardens and interiors of Hatfield House were featured in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story , adding to its legacy of cinematic contributions.

Wollaton Hall, Nottingham

No need to travel to Gotham City, when Nottingham's Wollaton Hall played host to the cape crusader in The Dark Knight Rises. | Wollaton Hall

Address: Wollaton Rd, Nottingham NG8 2AE

What was filmed there?: The Dark Knight Rises

The name Gotham, synonymous with Batman's world, has its roots in Nottinghamshire. In the 13th century, the village of Gotham's residents famously feigned madness to deter King John, leading to the legend of the Wise Men of Gotham .

This tale later influenced Washington Irving's nickname for Manhattan, which ultimately inspired the setting for DC's Batman stories. Bringing this full circle, Wollaton Hall in Nottingham was chosen by Warner Bros. as a filming location for The Dark Knight Rises .

Alnwick Castle, Northumberland

Alnwick Castle in Northumberland featured in two of the early movies in the Harry Potter franchise. | Getty Images

Address: Alnwick NE66 1NQ

What was filmed there?: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Alnwick Castle , a stunning example of medieval architecture, served as a key filming location for the first two Harry Potter films, Philosopher's Stone and Chamber of Secrets . The castle's baileys and courtyards provided the backdrop for iconic scenes, including the memorable broomstick training sequences and everyday life at Hogwarts.

Dating back to the Norman period (1066-1154), Alnwick Castle is the second-largest inhabited castle in the UK. Visitors can now experience the magic first-hand, exploring the castle and its gardens, and even participating in broomstick training sessions.

Where are your favourite filming locations in the United Kingdom? Let us know your own tips for those wanting to check out other filming spots by leaving a comment down below.