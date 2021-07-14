Uckfield Proms on the Pitch promises summer musical celebration

Proms On The Pitch - pic by Paul Seaman

Spokeswoman Ruth Hayhurst said: “The open-air event at Uckfield Rugby Club features Uckfield Concert Brass with special guest performances, local singers and theatre groups.”

Gates open at 4pm, with music starting at 5.45pm.

“The event closes with traditional prom-night favourites led by internationally-renowned soprano Jo Appleby and accompanied by spectacular fireworks from Uckfield Bonfire and Carnival Society.

“Proms on the Pitch has become a popular climax to the annual Uckfield Festival. Now in its third year, the event is set to be bigger and better than ever.

“The town’s Uckfield Concert Brass promises an upbeat selection of entertaining music.

“The band’s programme includes favourites such as Superman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Summertime and Over the Rainbow, along with Prom night favourites Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Pomp and Circumstance.

“The audience can also expect a compelling performance from Jo Appleby, who has toured with Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Cliff Richard and the multi-platinum classical crossover group Amici Forever.

“Brighton-based The Flat Pack, which appeared on ITV’s The Voice, will bring a touch of Sinatra magic with its three-part vocal harmony. And look out for Cantando Ensemble, a unique Sussex a cappella group.”